The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) summoned Aryan Khan for questioning in connection with drugs-on-cruise-case on Sunday (November 7). However, Shah Rukh Khan's son skipped the questioning and reportedly will appear the day after tomorrow.

Aryan Khan was summoned by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) for questioning in connection with drugs-on-cruise-case today. However, due to a slight fever, he will not be coming, NCB Official said — ANI (@ANI) November 7, 2021

