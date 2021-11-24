Ahead of the trailer release of one of the much-anticipated movies of the year Aanand L Rai's Atrangi Re, Sara Ali Khan and the team of the film unveiled two new posters from the film. Also featuring Akshay Kumar and Dhanush, the poster looks quite intriguing. In one of the posters, we see the three actors in a happy mood. The other poster features a sleeping Sara with a worried Dhanush, and it only piques our interest to know what the film is all about.

Take A Look At The Posters Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95)

