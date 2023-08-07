Avneet Kaur took to Instagram and shared happy picture from her Amsterdam vacation. The Tiku Weds Sheru actress looks pretty as she poses in a white colour floral dress and accessorised with pink shade and captioned it as, "Finally. Amsterdam you have my heart." This click of her gives us some real vacay goals! Have a look. Avneet Kaur Looks Elegant in Strapless Red Dress! (View Pic).

Check Out Avneet's Instagram Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Avneet Kaur Official (@avneetkaur_13)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)