The eagerly awaited inauguration ceremony of the historic Shri Ram Mandir at Ram Janm Bhumi is just a few days away, scheduled for January 22 of this year. Numerous distinguished personalities, including Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar, Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth, Dhanush, Mohanlal, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, and Prabhas, are expected to grace the grand event with their presence. Adding to the prestigious guest list, Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana has recently received a warm invitation to participate in the momentous Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha event in Ayodhya. The ceremony, symbolising the consecration of the Ram Mandir, will bring together notable figures from various domains, enhancing its significance and auspiciousness. Hema Malini to Present Ramayana Based Dance on Ram Mandir Consecration Day in Ayodhya (Watch Video).

Ayushmann Receives Invitation For Ayodhya's Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha Event:

