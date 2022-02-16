Popular music composer and singer Bappi Lahiri has passed away. He was 69. As per news agency PTI, the singer breathed his last in a Mumbai hospital. Lahiri died on Tuesday (Feb 15) night at the CritiCare Hospital in Juhu. As soon as this sad news was all over the internet, many celebs mourned the death of the Disco King. The deceased was fondly called Bappi Da by his fans. Here, check out celebs reactions below. Bappi Lahiri Passes Away at 69; Fans Mourn the Death of the Iconic Singer-Composer.

Ajay Devgn

Bappi Da was so endearing in person. But, his music had an edge. He introduced a more contemporary style to Hindi film music with Chalte Chalte, Suraksha & Disco Dancer. 🕉 Shanti Dada🙏 You will be missed — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) February 16, 2022

Hansal Mehta

Another legend gone. #BappiLahiri. Had the good fortune of working closely with him when I shot an ad for p&g and then when I worked with White Feather Films for @_SanjayGupta. Man of incredible melody and talent. pic.twitter.com/FlQUiPm9yl — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) February 16, 2022

Taran Adarsh

Shocked and saddened to hear about the demise of legendary music composer - singer #BappiLahiri ji… Deepest condolences to his family… Om Shanti 🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/Ko5BgmQJGu — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 16, 2022

Yuvraj Singh

Sad news of the passing away of legendary musician #BappiLahiri ji 🙏🏻 he will be fondly remembered for his mesmerising musical compositions which are loved by people of all ages. My condolences to the family. RIP #BappiDa ॐ शान्ति 🙏🏻 — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) February 16, 2022

Akshay Kumar

Today we lost another gem from the music industry… Bappi Da,your voice was the reason for millions to dance, including me. Thank you for all the happiness you brought through your music. My heartfelt condolences to the family. Om Shanti 🙏🏻 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) February 16, 2022

