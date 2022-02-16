In a shocking turn of events, veteran singer and composer Bappi Lahiri passed away at a Mumbai's CritiCare Hospital today (Feb 16). He was 69. As soon as this sad news was online, fans of the singer mourned his loss via emotional messages. The deceased was last seen as a guest on Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 15. Bappi Lahiri Dies: Singer-Composer Bappi Da Passes Away in Mumbai Hospital.

RIP

Indeed

Aaj Swarg sone sa chamkega. Rest in calming peace #BappiLahiri 🙏🌸 — Divyaa Moorjanni (Chinese Samosa) (@divya_moorjani) February 16, 2022

Gold Man No More

Iconic singer, song writer, and the gold man of india #BappiLahiri is no more 💔 sympathy to the family 🙏 pic.twitter.com/4NDdwp7ufT — NITISH THAKUR (@NitishThakur08) February 16, 2022

Hearbreaking

#Heartbreaking Music ki adbhut jhappi the Bappi, Singer-composer #BappiLahiri no more. He breathed his last in a #Mumbai hospital. The latest tweet by PTI, says, “Singer-composer Bappi Lahiri dies in Mumbai hospital, says doctor.” #Wednesday pic.twitter.com/NYekUZ2LqE — RJ Pratiksha (@MYRJ_Pratiksha) February 16, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)