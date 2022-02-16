In a shocking turn of events, veteran singer and composer Bappi Lahiri passed away at a Mumbai's CritiCare Hospital today (Feb 16). He was 69. As soon as this sad news was online, fans of the singer mourned his loss via emotional messages. The deceased was last seen as a guest on Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 15Bappi Lahiri Dies: Singer-Composer Bappi Da Passes Away in Mumbai Hospital.

RIP

Indeed

Gold Man No More

Hearbreaking

