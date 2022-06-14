Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 released in theatres on May 20. The horror-comedy starring Tabu, Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani is now all set to be premiered on Netflix. The streaming giant has confirmed the same on social media. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Box Office Collection Week 4: Kartik Aaryan’s Film Stands At A Total Of Rs 172.47 Crore!

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 on Netflix

We’re singing 🎶De Taali, De Taali, De Taali🎶 because BHOOL BHULAIYAA 2 IS COMING SOON😍💃🏻#BhoolBhulaiyaa2 pic.twitter.com/IG22QN1nAm — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) June 14, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)