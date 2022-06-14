Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 released in cinema halls on May 20 and has been shining at the box office. The film starring Kartik Aaryan in the lead is inching closer to Rs 175 crore mark. The total collection of this horror-comedy now stands at Rs 172.47 crore. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Box Office Collection Week 4: Kartik Aaryan’s Film Surpasses Rs 170 Crore Mark!

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Box Office Collection

#BhoolBhulaiyaa2 inches closer to ₹ 175 cr mark... [Week 4] Fri 1.56 cr, Sat 3.01 cr, Sun 3.45 cr, Mon 1.30 cr. Total: ₹ 172.47 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/vteJs4Cn9I — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 14, 2022

