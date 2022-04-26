The trailer of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 was released today and many expected Kartik Aaryan’s Rooh Baba to be amusing as Akshay Kumar’s Dr Aditya Shrivastav. However, after watching the trailer many felt that Kartik cannot replace Akshay when it comes to comic timing and the film could be a disaster. But there’s one thing that have left many impressed and that’s Arijit Singh’s version of the song “Ami Je Tomar” that was originally sung by Shreya Ghoshal in the 2007 film. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Trailer: Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, Tabu’s Film Is A Horror Tale Filled With Humour (Watch Video).

Watch The Trailer Of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Below:

Comic Timing

No one can replace Akshay sir in terms of Comedy ❤️ this scene of bhool bhulaiya have separate fan base ❤️ @akshaykumar#BhoolBhulaiyaa2Trailer#BhoolBhulaiyaa2Teaser #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 pic.twitter.com/alJCqoK27p — It's Raaj (@Rajatbajpai6) April 26, 2022

Do You Agree?

Reasons #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 is going to be a disaster 1. Priyadarshan is not directing the movie, current director is the one who screwed his recent movies. 2. Absence of good humor, authenticity and Akshay 3. Trailer looks like every repetitive failed Bollywood horror comedy. pic.twitter.com/gjmAOkOTAu — Tim (@basu_tim) April 26, 2022

The Interesting Part Of The Trailer

Can't wait to listen Ami Je Tomar in the voice of #ArijitSingh 🤞#BhoolBhulaiyaa2 — Arijit Singh (@TrollASHaters) April 26, 2022

Irreplaceable

Kudos To Part 1

Just saw the trailer. I wanna know what this guy found so good in the jokes. The level was gone so down. Ouch. Look at the first part and look at this. #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 https://t.co/iG0xU0PWrX — stoic boi (@nishhhhit) April 26, 2022

Fans Loved It

Arijit Singh humming Aa mee je tomar was the best part of the whole trailer😂💗#BhoolBhulaiyaa2 — Falguni Sharma (@theFalguni) April 26, 2022

Arijit Singh Admirers

Watched #bhulbhullaiya2 trailer . And the part i am most excited about is ami je tomar male version arijit singh has sung that.@Jitendr63761289 — akshay (@theakshay18) April 26, 2022

