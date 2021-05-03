Things are getting out of control amid these testing times, as all we see is just people either asking for oxygen cylinders or beds for their loved ones on social media. Now, Bollywood actress, Bhumi Pednekar has also requested fans if they have any lead with regards to a ventilator for her aunt, who is fighting coronavirus in the capital.

Check It Out

This day keeps getting tougher. I need a VENTILATOR bed for my Mausi in Delhi NCR. She is in ICU but we need to shift her asap. If anyone knows of anything please send me a DM 🙏🙏🙏 — bhumi pednekar (@bhumipednekar) May 3, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)