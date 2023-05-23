After Shahid Kapoor's hit OTT series Farzi, he is ready to return with the OTT film Bloody Daddy. The actor announced that the trailer will release tomorrow on May 24! While the film will be available to stream for free on Jio Cinema from June 9 onwards. Shahid also dropped a new look from the film. With an irritated expression and wounds on his face, he is seen holding a gun wearing a bloodied suit. Bloody Daddy Teaser Out! Shahid Kapoor Is on Deadly Revenge Spree in Ali Abbas Zafar Actioner.

