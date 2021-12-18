The latest song by Tips starring Waluscha Sousa is out! Titled as Bollywood Wala Dance, the track has all the ingredients which are needed in an item number. Right from the sexy costumes, Hinglish lyrics to masaledar choreography, the song is fun to watch. Waluscha proves that she is a great dancer by serving typical ada and thumkas. The melody is sung by Mamta Sharma.

