A item new song from Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma's film Antim: The Final Truth will be out tomorrow (November 12). Titled Chingari, the makers dropped the poster of the track featuring Waluscha De Sousa performing Lavani in a nauvari saree. Also, going by the looks, we feel this one is going to be an item number.

Here's The Poster of Chingari:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)