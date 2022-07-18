This might be a great news for Brahmastra fans, as reportedly, Deepika Padukone has been finalised for part two of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt-starrer. According to Pinkvilla, Brahmastra 2 will highlight the story of Mahadev and Parvati wherein DP has been roped in for the role of the latter. For the unaware, Brahmastra happens to be a trilogy film. Is Deepika Padukone in Brahmastra? Netizens Believe They Spotted DP in 4K Trailer of Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt’s Film.

Deepika Padukone in Brahmastra 2:

