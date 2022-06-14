Ahead of the trailer release of Brahmastra – Part One: Shiva, the makers are introducing the key characters of the film. The team has introduced Mouni Roy as Junoon and described her character as the ‘Mysterious Queen of Darkness’. Brahmastra Part One – Shiva Trailer: Chiranjeevi Lends His Voice For The Telugu Version Of Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt’s Film (Watch BTS Video).

Mouni Roy in Brahmastra

कर ले सबको वश में अपने, अँधेरे की रानी है। ब्रह्मास्त्र को हासिल करना, यह जुनून ने ठानी है | Meet the leader of the Dark Forces... our Mysterious Queen of Darkness… Junoon! Watch out for Junoon in our Trailer tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/dupb0dy6uB — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) June 14, 2022

