The trailer of Brahmastra – Part One: Shiva is all set to be released on June 15. Ahead of it, the makers have released a special video giving a glimpse of Chiranjeevi, who is a part of the film in a very special manner. The megastar has lend his voice for the Telugu version of the film’s trailer and this BTS video from Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt starrer is a must watch. Brahmastra Part One – Shiva: Nagarjuna Akkineni’s Rugged Poster Along With His ‘Nandi Astra’ Revealed Ahead of the Film’s Trailer Launch!

Brahmastra (Telugu) Trailer BTS Video

