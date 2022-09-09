Shah Rukh Khan’s Cameo in Brahmāstra is the most-talked-about thing on the internet right now and some of SRK fans even leaked the Bollywood star's video from the film online. However, Twitter has removed these footages over copyright infringement. However, stills of Shah Rukh Khan from the film is still there out on the internet. Brahmastra Part One – Shiva Review: Critics Label Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt’s Film as a Visual Fest with Weak Screenplay.

SRK in Brahmāstra

I AM PROUD TO BE YOUR FAN @IAMSRK 🥺 THE ENTIRE THEATRE ROARED FOR YOUR APPEARANCE TRUE MEGASTAR OF INDIA, YOU'RE THE GREATEST and the BEST EVER I'LL POST THE THEATRE RESPONSE SOON MASS HYSTERIA OF #ShahRukhKhan𓀠 IN #Brahmastra pic.twitter.com/NazLbUUfN6 — 𝘽𝙍𝘼𝙃𝙈𝘼𝙎𝙏𝙍𝘼 𝘿𝘼𝙔 🔥 | R 0 NIT 彡 (@imvengeance24) September 9, 2022

That Look!

