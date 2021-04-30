Shooter dadi, Chandro Tomar passed away on April 30 due to COVID-19. She was 89 and was admitted to a hospital in Meerut. As soon as this news broke online, Bollywood celebs took to Twitter and mourned the loss. Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar were among the first ones to tweet, as their film Saand Ki Aankh (2019) was based on Prakashi and Chandro Tomar's life. Check it out.

Taapsee Pannu

For the inspiration you will always be... You will live on forever in all the girls you gave hope to live. My cutest rockstar May the ✌🏼 and peace be with you ❤️ pic.twitter.com/4823i5jyeP — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) April 30, 2021

Bhumi Pednekar

Devastated by the news of Chandro Dadi’s demise. Feels like a part of me is gone. She made her own rules & paved the path for many girl to find their dream. Her legacy will live on in them. Condolences to the family. Am lucky I got to know and be her 🙏#ChandroTomar #ShooterDadi — bhumi pednekar (@bhumipednekar) April 30, 2021

