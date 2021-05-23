A few months back, when Maharashtra was putting a series of stricter restrictions to curb the rising COVID-19 cases, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh had flown off to Bangalore. Perhaps they wanted to spend the lockdown with the actress's parents this time. Apparently, Deepika and Prakash Padukone had even tested positive for the infection. All seems well now as the couple was spotted at the airport returning from Bangalore. They were twinning in black.

Check out Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's airport video.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by yogen shah (@yogenshah_s)

