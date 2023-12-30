There's new update on Sushant Singh Rajput's former manager Disha Salian death, who allegedly committed suicide by jumping from a high-rise building in Mumbai's Malad. As per latest development, Mumbai Police has confirmed that Salian's death scene would be recreated at the flat where her mortal remains were found. The cops will be examining facts. FYI, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed by government to probe the death of Disha Salian. Disha Salian Death Case: Mumbai Police SIT Starts Investigation Into Celebrity PR Manager’s Death.

Disha Salian Death Scene to Be Recreated:

