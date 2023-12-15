Mumbai Police Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Friday, December 15, started an investigation into the Disha Salian death case. "Currently, investigation is underway, and some people associated with the case are being questioned," Mumbai Police said. The police department on Tuesday, December 12, formed a three-member SIT) to conduct a probe into the death of celebrity manager Disha Salian. She was the former manager of the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Disha Salian Case: State Orders SIT Probe in Sushant Singh Rajput's Ex-Manager's Death.

Disha Salian Death Case:

Disha Salian death case | Mumbai Police SIT has started investigation into the case. Currently, investigation is underway and some people associated with the case are being questioned: Mumbai Police (File photo) pic.twitter.com/QGXNzLqO4N — ANI (@ANI) December 15, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)