Ranveer Singh has been honoured with the Best Actor award at the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival ceremony for his role in the film 83. The actor has dedicated this prestigious win to the cast and crew of the film and also to the legacy of Kapil’s Devils. Check Out The Complete Winners List Of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2022 Here!

Ranveer Singh Posing With DPIFF Awards 2022 Trophy

