Ayushmann Khurrana- Ananya Panday's highly anticipated film Dream Girl 2, directed by Raaj Shandilya, has been creating waves among fans. With teasers, promos, trailers, Ayushmann has kept his fans eagerly anticipating more. The latest update of the film is, the makers have released the first song "Dil Ka Telephone 2.0". The song has been sung by Meet Bros, Jonita Gandhi & Jubin Nautiyal and lyrics by Kumaar. "Dil Ka Telephone 2.0", is a recreation of the popular song of the same title from Dream Girl, and it shows glimpses from the film. At one point, Ayushmann Khurrana's Pooja appears wearing a saree and dances to the track. Dream Girl 2 Trailer: Ayushmann Khurrana Devises a Mischievous Persona Named Pooja When He Needs Money To Marry Ananya Panday (Watch Video).

Check Out Dil Ka Telephone 2.0 Track Here:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)