Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth are gearing up to welcome their first child. The Drishyam 2 actress can be seen flaunting her baby bump in this lovely beachside photoshoot with her hubby dearest. It is adorable to watch the parents-to-be in matching outfits and Vatsal kissing his wifey’s baby bump. Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth Announce Pregnancy; Actress Flaunts Her Baby Bump in Stunning Pics on Insta!

Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth

Soon-To-Be-Parents

