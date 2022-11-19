Drishyam 2 has managed to mint fantastic collections at the box office on the day of its release, which was on November 18. The crime-thriller starring Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Akshaye Khanna in the lead has collected Rs 15.38 crore on the opening day. Drishyam 2 Movie Review: Ajay Devgn's Vijay Salgaonkar Returns in This Brittle Remake of the Mohanlal-Starrer (LatestLY Exclusive).

Drishyam 2 Box Office Update

#Drishyam2 REJUVENATES the industry that was going through a turbulent phase after a string of failures… 🔥 Takes a FLYING START on Day 1 🔥 SECOND BIGGEST START of 2022 [outright #Hindi films] 🔥 ₹ 50 cr+ weekend on the cards Fri ₹ 15.38 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/N4doDDjkJQ — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 19, 2022

