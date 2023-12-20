Before the release of each film, Shah Rukh Khan hosts a question-and-answer session, a tradition that has evolved between him and netizens. In this session, he responded to the first question from a netizen, confirming that he hasn't seen the final cut of the film yet but assured that he would watch it with his team. Dunki: Siddharth Anand, Suniel Shetty and Riteish Deshmukh Express Their Excitement To Watch Shah Rukh Khan–Rajkumar Hirani’s Film on the Big Screen.

Shah Rukh Khan Hasn't Yet Seen The Final Cut Of The Film?

Now toh it is all shaped up. Haven’t seen the final print will try and do tonight with cast and crew. Hope u see it and like it. #Dunki https://t.co/pitBKuwSuM — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 20, 2023

