There’s just one day left for the release of Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Dunki in cinema halls. Not only is this his third release of the year, but it’s also special as it marks his maiden collaboration with director Rajkumar Hirani. As audiences eagerly await for the release of this film, some prominent B-town celebs have also expressed their excitement about Dunki’s release. Director Siddharth Anand, along with actors Suniel Shetty and Riteish Deshmukh, took to X to share their views on watching Dunki on the big screen. Siddharth expresses that he’s ready to ‘laugh, cry, exhilarate & dance in a movie theatre’. Suniel declares, ‘It’s definitely a First Day First Show’ for him, and Riteish writes, ‘What a way to celebrate Christmas Holidays!!!!’ Check out the posts below: Dunki: Aamir Khan Sends Best Wishes to Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani For Movie, Says 'Can't Wait To See The Magic They've Created' (Watch Video).

Siddharth Anand

Only once in a while comes a film that has maestros coming together who are at the peak of their game and talent. @iamsrk and Raju Hirani sir this one I am most looking forward to. I am ready to laugh, cry, exhilarate & dance in a movie theatre TOMORROW! This is cinema! pic.twitter.com/JJ1W98ymYu — Siddharth Anand (@justSidAnand) December 20, 2023

Suniel Shetty

Shaahhh…Raju sir…It’s definitely a First Day First Show for me. Can’t wait for the magic of #Dunki to unfold on the big screen. To the entire cast and crew, break a leg! Let the cheers and applause echo through the theaters. @iamsrk @RajkumarHirani @vickykaushal09 @taapsee pic.twitter.com/gd430w1Rgk — Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) December 20, 2023

Riteish Deshmukh

I have already booked my tickets for my favourite film of the year releasing tomorrow…. My favouritest @iamsrk all the way …. That too in a Raju Hirani film…. What a way to celebrate Christmas Holidays !!! #Dunki pic.twitter.com/CVcblVGiZ7 — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) December 20, 2023

