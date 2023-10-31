As Shah Rukh Khan's birthday approaches, his eager fans are in for a special treat. The makers of his upcoming film, Dunki, have decided to release the film's first teaser on his birthday. The teaser has already received certification, and it is set to debut in the digital realm on November 2, 2023. To add to the excitement, Shah Rukh Khan will be hosting a birthday event in Mumbai, where he will watch the teaser along with his fans, making it a truly memorable celebration for his devoted followers. Shah Rukh Khan Birthday Bash: Deepika Padukone, Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt and Many Others To Attend SRK’s Star-Studded Party – Reports.