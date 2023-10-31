Shah Rukh Khan, who is basking in the success of Pathaan and Jawan, the two big releases that he has had in 2023, would be doubling up the celebration on November 2. King Khan would be celebrating his 58th birthday on November 2 and reportedly, he’s planning to a hold grand celebration. As per a report shared by Pinkvilla, the star-studded party will include Deepika Padukone, Atlee, Alia Bhatt, Dunki director Rajkumar Hirani, Jawan director Atlee, daughter Suhana’s gal pals, cast members of The Archies and more. Reports also suggest that Salman Khan too would attend the grand celebration of his longtime friend and colleague. SRK’s birthday bash is reportedly set to take place at Bandra Kurla Complex. There’s no official confirmation on the guest list or the venue. Shah Rukh Khan Birthday Special: From F1 Racing in Baazigar to Hockey in Chak De India, 10 Scenes of King Khan Being a Sports Champ on Big Screen (Watch Videos).

Guest List Of Shah Rukh Khan’s Birthday Bash

