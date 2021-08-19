The final trailer for Marvel Studios’ Eternals was released today (August 19). While MCU fans are over the moon and can't keep calm, lyricist Varun Grover noticed something in the trailer and we are bowled over it. Grover feels that the hook riff from 'Pehla Pehla Pyar Hai' song from Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! has been reworked as the theme music for Marvel's Eternals. And well, after this revelation, we literally cannot unhear it now. FYI, the Bollywood film starred Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit.

Varun Grover:

The hook riff from 'Pehla pehla pyaar hai' reworked as the theme music for Marvel's ETERNALS?https://t.co/4O1oooEef4 — वरुण 🇮🇳 (@varungrover) August 19, 2021

Watch Pehla Pehla Pyar Song:

