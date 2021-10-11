There are several Bollywood celebs and fans of Shah Rukh Khan who are extending support to the actor’s son Aryan Khan who was arrested in an alleged drugs case. The Narcotics Control Bureau had conducted raid at an alleged rave party on Cordelia Cruise after which Aryan and seven others were detained. The latest celeb who has shown her support to King Khan’s family is Farah Khan Ali. Sharing a news post on Twitter that was about ‘police seizing more than 400 kg of ganja from two vehicles in Madhya Pradesh’s Anuppur district’ she writes, “26 Retweets only ? Down pointing backhand index Maybe because no Bollywood star name attached”.

Farah Khan Ali Extends Her Support To Aryan Khan

26 Retweets only ? 👇 Maybe because no Bollywood star name attached 😊 https://t.co/5M7iy4yY2q — Farah Khan (@FarahKhanAli) October 10, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)