Here's the first official picture of the bride and groom, Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar from their wedding. The couple are set to get married today (February 19) in an intimate marriage in Khandala. In the viral picture, while Shibani could be seen in a red western outfit, Farhan, on the other hand has opted for black desi attire for the D-day. Have a look. Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar Wedding: Hrithik Roshan, Rhea Chakraborty, Anusha Dandekar and Others Arrive in Style for the Couple’s Big Day in Khandala (View Pics).

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar:

