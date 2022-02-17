Reportedly, Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar are all set to get married on February 19 in Khandala. Well, owing to the same, the pre-wedding festivities have begun from today (Feb 17). Right from the bride to her girl gang have arrived for the mehendi funtion. Actress Rhea Chakraborty was also papped in a yellow attire at the fucntion.

Bride-to-Be Shibani Dandekar:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Varinder Chawla (@varindertchawla)

Amrita Arora at the Mehndi Ceremony:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Varinder Chawla (@varindertchawla)

Rhea Chakraborty in Yellow Desi Wear:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Angel Jiya (@angeljiya15)

