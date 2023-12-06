The makers of Fighter have unveiled Anil Kapoor’s look from the upcoming aerial action film. He’s be seen as Group Captain Rakesh Jai Singh aka Rocky. The team has shared the ‘Commanding Officer’s’ avatar on social media and he appears to be all rough and tough. Earlier, the makers had shared Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone’s looks from Siddharth Anand’s directorial. Fighter: Deepika Padukone To Play Squadron Leader Minal Rathore aka Minni in Siddharth Anand’s Aerial Action Film (View Poster).

Anil Kapoor In Fighter Movie

View this post on Instagram A post shared by anilskapoor (@anilskapoor)

