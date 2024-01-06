The makers of Fighter are all set to launch the third single from Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor-starrer. The song titled “Heer Aasmani” is ‘a love letter to the skies’. The teaser video glimpses Squadron Leader Shamsher “Patty” Pathania and Squadron Leader Minal “Minni” Rathore taking off to the skies. “Heer Aasmani” is crooned by Vishal Dadlani, Sheykhar Ravjiani and B Praak. The full song will be released on January 8. Fighter: Hrithik Roshan Showcases Power-Packed Energy in Unseen BTS Clip From 'Ishq Jaisa Kuch' Song (Watch Video).

Watch The Teaser Video Of Heer Aasmani Song Below:

