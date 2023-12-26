The film Fighter hit a high note with the release of the scintillating song "Ishq Jaisa Kuch," starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, igniting fan frenzy with their sizzling chemistry. The song swiftly captivated hearts, becoming an instant hit. Now, a viral BTS video from the song's set has stormed the internet, showcasing Hrithik's exceptional dance prowess. The clip captures his electrifying moves, amplifying excitement as fans delve into the behind-the-scenes glimpse of his energetic performance on this sensational track. Fighter Song 'Ishq Jaisa Kuch': Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone Showcase Sizzling Chemistry and Just the Perfect Beats to Groove On! (Watch Video).

See Hrithik Roshan's BTS Video Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ETimes (@etimes)

