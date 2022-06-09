Vikrant Massey and Radhika Apte's Forensic trailer is out and the ZEE5 film is a gripping whodunnit thriller about a case of a serial killer who kills little girls on their birthdays. Radhika Apte plays a cop while Vikrant Massey plays a forensic expert. Forensic to premiere on ZEE5 on June 24. The Broken News: Shriya Pilgaonkar Sheds Light on Her Character in Sonali Bendre, Jaideep Ahlawat’s ZEE5 Show.

Forensic Trailer

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)