A woman Head Constable of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) allegedly died by suicide at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport on Thursday. The incident took place in a washroom at Terminal 3 (T-3), where she used her service pistol to end her life. A forensic team from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) visited the scene and collected evidence. However, no suicide note was recovered, according to Delhi Police. Following the incident, the constable’s body was shifted to Safdarjung Hospital, where a postmortem examination is being conducted. Authorities have initiated further investigations to determine the circumstances leading to the tragic incident. IFS Officer Suicide in Delhi: Indian Foreign Service Officer Jumps off Building in Chanakyapuri; No Suicide Note Found, Say Cops.

Woman CISF Head Constable Dies by Suicide in Washroom at T-3 of IGI Airport

A woman Head Constable of CISF posted at IGI Airport today committed suicide in the washroom at T-3 of Delhi airport. She committed suicide using her service pistol. A team from FSL has visited the spot and lifted exhibits. No suicide note was recovered. The body was been shifted… — ANI (@ANI) March 7, 2025

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – + 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.

