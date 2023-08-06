On the occasion of Friendship Day 2023, Bollywood actress Bipasha Basu has shared a pic featuring herself and hubby Karan Singh Grover. The two not just give major couple goals but even prove they are BFFs for life. While sharing the pic on Instagram, Bipasha captioned the post as, “Best friends for life- Husband & Wife #happyfriendshipday”. Happy Friendship Day 2023 Greetings & Images: WhatsApp Messages, Wishes, Friendship Quotes, GIFs and Wallpapers To Share With Your Buddies.

Bipasha Basu & Karan Singh Grover

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bipasha Basu (@bipashabasu)

