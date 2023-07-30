International Day of Friendship or International Friendship Day is celebrated every year on July 30. It commemorates the value of friendship. The UN established this day in 2011 to develop bonds between peoples, cultures, countries and individuals. As we celebrate International Friendship Day 2023, share these wishes, greetings, HD images, wallpapers and quotes with your friends. When is Friendship Day 2023 in India? Know Date, History and Significance of The Day Dedicated to Friends.

International Friendship Day 2023 Wishes and Greetings

International Friendship Day 2023 Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: I Have No Words To Describe How I Feel To Have a Friend Like You. Thank You for Being My Best Friend in Life. Happy Friendship Day!

International Friendship Day 2023 Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy International Friendship Day. You Mean a Lot to Me. Thanks for Being the Shoulder I Can Always Depend On.

International Friendship Day 2023 Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: I Consider Myself One of the Luckiest People To Have Some Amazing Friends Like You. Happy Friendship Day.

International Friendship Day 2023 Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Few Things in My Life Make Me Happy, and You Are One of Them. Happy Friendship Day!

International Friendship Day 2023 Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: The Most Invaluable Thing I Have Is Your Friendship. I Will Forever Cherish It. Happy Friendship Day, Bestie.

International Friendship Day 2023 GIFs

International Friendship Day 2023 Wishes GIF (File Image)

GIF Reads: Happy Friendship Day 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)