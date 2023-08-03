Amidst the buzz surrounding the upcoming release of Gadar 2, Bollywood star Sunny Deol, aka Tara Singh, embarked on ground promotions by visiting the historic Longewala and Tanot Outposts. The actor took the opportunity to pay his respects to the brave Army and BSF jawans and officers stationed there. Engaging in the spirit of camaraderie, Sunny participated in fun activities meticulously planned by the BSF team. The visit showcased the actor's unwavering support and appreciation for the real-life heroes who safeguard our borders. As fans eagerly await the sequel's release, Sunny Deol's heartwarming interaction with the troops resonates, creating a positive and impactful outreach for Gadar 2. Gadar 2 Trailer: Sunny Deol Fights for His Country and Son During the 1971 Indo-Pakistani War in This Sequel! (Watch Video).
Sunny Deol urf Tara Singh kick starts #Gadar2 ground promotions with the first visit to the historic Longewala and Tanot outposts. Sunny Deol paid his respects and met the army and BSF jawans and officers. The BSF team lined up certain fun activities and also played interesting…
