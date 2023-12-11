As 2023 draws to a close, Google India has revealed the year's most prominent search trends. Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi's web series Farzi takes the lead as the most searched show in India. Salman Khan-hosted reality show Bigg Boss 17 secured 7th spot in the list. Other shows that made it to the top 10 list- include- Wednesday, Asur, Rana Naidu, The Last Of Us, Scam 2003, Sex/Life and others. Scroll down to check out the complete list: Google Year in Search 2023: Barbie, Oppenheimer Top the List of Most Searched Movies Globally, Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan and Pathaan and Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 Make The Cut.

Top 10 Most Searched Shows:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)