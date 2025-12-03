If you're taking part in the Sikkim State Lotteries and wondering where and how to check the Dear Regal Wednesday weekly lottery results of today, December 3, then we have got you covered. The Dear Regal Wednesday weekly lottery results will be announced from Gangtok soon. Lottery players who bought tickets for the Dear Regal Wednesday weekly lottery of today can check the results and winning numbers here. They can also watch the live streaming of the Dear Regal Wednesday weekly lottery below, as the winners' names of the Sikkim lottery will be declared shortly. The 1st prize for the winner of Sikkim's Dear Regal Wednesday weekly lottery is INR 1 crore. Stay tuned for the results and winning numbers of today's lucky draw. Kolkata Fatafat Result Today, December 03, 2025: Kolkata FF Live Winning Numbers Released, Know When and Where To Check Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Watch Sikkim State Lotteries Live Streaming of Dear Regal Wednesday Weekly Lottery Here

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)