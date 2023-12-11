In Google's Year in Search 2023, globally, Barbie and Oppenheimer ranked as the top two most searched movies. Shah Rukh Khan's films Jawan and Pathaan and Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 also made the list, indicating considerable interest in these releases. Other movies featured in the top searches include Sound of Freedom, John Wick: Chapter 4, Avatar: The Way of Water, Everything Everywhere All at Once, and Creed III. Google Year in Search 2023: Yoasobi's 'Idol', Shakira's 'Bzrp Music Sessions Vol 53', Jungkook's 'Seven' Among Top Searched Songs Globally, Arijit Singh's 'Kesariya', King's 'Maan Meri Jaan' in Top 10 'Hum to Search' Songs - See Full List.

Google Year in Search 2023: Top 10 Most-Searched Movies

