Govinda has warned his fans against a fake poster that has been doing rounds on the internet suggesting that there is a meet-greet event scheduled on December 20 in Lucknow featuring the actor. He shared the advert on Instagram stories and clarified that it's 'False News'. The poster sees a picture of the star along with mentioning that it's a golden opportunity to meet Govinda. It also mentions ticket booking details and phone numbers. Check it out below.

Govinda:

Govinda Instagram Story

