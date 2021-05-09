Veteran actress and politician, Hema Malini took to Twitter and informed one and all that her secretary Markand Mehta passed away due to COVID-19 related complications. She mentioned that how the deceased was part of the family and also worked with her for 40 years.

Check It Out:

With heavy heart I bid farewell to my associate of 40 yrs, my secretary, dedicated, hard working, tireless Mehta ji. He was more a part of my family We lost him to covid. He is irreplaceable & leaves a void that cannot be filled, ever🙏 pic.twitter.com/QtGixciP3S — Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) May 8, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)