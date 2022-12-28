There has been a lot of speculation about who will be playing one of the main leads in the third installment of the very beloved franchise Hera Pheri. Many said Akshay Kumar will return, while others said Kartik Aaryan is in, but then he was out again. Well the director of Hera Pheri 3, Anees Bazmee is here to clear all rumours saying he has not even signed the film yet, and that the matter is still under consideration. Hera Pheri and Phir Hera Pheri Meme Templates With Akshay Kumar for Free Download Online Just in Case You’re Missing the Actor’s Absence in Hera Pheri 3 Already!

View Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HT City (@htcity)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)