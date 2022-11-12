2022 keeps getting worst—absolute worst. The legendary, the iconic, the absolute biggest topibaaz character Raju from the Hera Pheri series is no more going to be played by superstar Akshay Kumar. The die-hard fans of the comic-caper had been anticipatedly waiting for the return of hilarious troika - Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal in the third movie of the series, Hera Pheri 3. However, the 55-year-old confirmed backing out of the project due to creative differences. Akshay was not happy with the script. Very soon, fans began trending “No Akshay Kumar, No Hera Pheri 3.” And their angst is totally justified because how on earth do you see anyone else other than Akshay as Raju? We know that young star Kartik Aaryan has been roped into the franchise’s next venture, but again, Akshay Kumar’s Raju remains etched on movie buffs’ minds, hearts, and souls. Yes, it is a big deal. And if you, too, are already missing Akshay Kumar in Hera Pheri 3, it is time to see some of his evergreen dialogues and expressions turned into timeless memes that we almost use daily. Here’s a collection of Hera Pheri and Phir Hera Pheri meme templates with Akshay Kumar for free download online. Hera Pheri was released in 2000, while Phir Hera Pheri hit theatres in 2006.

Jor Jor Se Bolke Scheme Bata De Meme From Phir Hera Pheri

Akshay Kumar in Phir Hera Pheri (Photo Credits: imgflip/memegenerator)

Akshay Kumar's Funny Sly Expression

Akshay Kumar's Funny Expression (Photo Credits: Movie Stlls)

Paisa Hi Paisa Hoga Meme From Phir Hera Pheri

Akshay Kumar in Phir Hera Pheri (Photo Credits: imgflip/memegenerator)

50 Rupay Kaat Overacting Ka Dialogue From Hera Pheri

Akshay Kumar in Hera Pheri (Photo Credits: imgflip/memegenerator)

Aurat Ka Chakkar Babu Bhaiya Meme Template

Akshay Kumar in Hera Pheri (Photo Credits: imgflip/memegenerator)

Ye Bhedbhav Kyu Meme Template

Akshay Kumar in Phir Hera Pheri (Photo Credits: imgflip/memegenerator)

Akshay Kumar Paisa Laya Meme Template

Akshay Kumar in Phir Hera Pheri (Photo Credits: imgflip/memegenerator)

And Finally, The One and Only Iconic Pose by Raju!

Akshay Kumar in Phir Hera Pheri (Photo Credits: Movie Stills)

Best of Akshay Kumar's Raju From Hera Pheri and Phir Hera Pheri

