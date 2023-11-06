On his birthday, Indian cricketer Virat Kohli marked a historic moment by hitting his 49th century in the World Cup match against South Africa, matching Sachin Tendulkar’s record. This remarkable achievement prompted joyous celebrations among fans. Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan, taking advantage of the celebratory mood, indulged in a tempting cake despite his diet. The actor shared a beaming Instagram photo at a popular Pune bakery. Clad in casual attire—a white tee, blue denims, and a cap—he gleefully held a plate of mouth-watering cake, jesting, "Virat hits a century, cheating is allowed." Virat Kohli Equals Sachin Tendulkar’s Record of Most ODI Centuries, Completes His 49th Hundred During IND vs SA ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Match.

See Kartik Aaryan's Celebration Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

