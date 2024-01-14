Joining the growing pool of admirers, Hrithik Roshan has showered praise on Vikrant Massey's powerful performance in the recently released film 12th Fail. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the Fighter star called the movie 'brilliant,' particularly lauding the director, Vidhu Vinod Chopra's, masterful use of sound and sound effects in amplifying the film's emotional moments. FYI, 12th Fail narrates true story of Manoj Kumar Sharma, who overcame poverty to become an IPS officer. 12th Fail is Streaming on Disney+ Hotstar: Netizens Declare Vidhu Vinod Chopra's Film as the Best Hindi Movie of 2023, Calls Vikrant Massey's Performance Outstanding!

Hrithik Roshan Hails 12th Fail:

Finally saw 12th Fail. It’s quite a masterclass in film making. Above everything else I was inspired by the use of sound and sound effects play in enhancing the moments. Brilliant performances. Mr. Chopra , what a movie ! Thank you for the brilliance. I am deeply inspired by this… — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) January 14, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)